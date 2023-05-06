Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

President Biden to give USAFA Commencement Address

2021 USAF Academy Graduation
U.S. Air Force Photo/Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards
The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform a fly-over at the Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 26, 2021. Shortly after the event, the Thunderbirds performed an aerial demonstration for the crowd and the newly promoted second lieutenants.
2021 USAF Academy Graduation
President Biden
Posted at 12:17 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 14:17:09-04

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colorado — President Joe Biden will give the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony next month.

Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark and the Class of 2023 announced the presidential visit Saturday.

The ceremony will take place June 1 at Falcon Stadium. The Academy plans to open the event to ticket-holding members of the public.

The last president to address graduates at the Academy was Donald Trump in 2019. Vice President Mike Pence gave the commencement address to the Class of 2020.

CLICK HERE for more graduation details and updates.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing