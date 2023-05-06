President Biden to give USAFA Commencement Address

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colorado — President Joe Biden will give the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony next month.

Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark and the Class of 2023 announced the presidential visit Saturday.

The ceremony will take place June 1 at Falcon Stadium. The Academy plans to open the event to ticket-holding members of the public.

The last president to address graduates at the Academy was Donald Trump in 2019. Vice President Mike Pence gave the commencement address to the Class of 2020.

CLICK HERE for more graduation details and updates.

