Look up! Bald Eagle season is here in Colorado

PUEBLO — “In Colorado, winter season is bald eagle season.”

A cold day along the Arkansas River Sunday makes for a tougher time bird watching, but for Pueblo resident Daniel Schell, he says he sees birds of prey on the water often.

“You can spot great horned owls, ospreys, and some other birds of prey. Turkey vultures and things like that," said Schell.

Pueblo's Raptor Center Manager Autumn Waylan says spotting bald eagles along the front range requires some patience.

“One of the best ways to actually spot them is by looking for waterfowl," said Waylan. "So things like geese and ducks they usually like to follow them around, because one: they know where all the open unfrozen water is, and two: they actually make a pretty good meal for them as well.”

Bald Eagles are seen as a success story in Colorado and across the nation.

“They’re actually deemed not endangered anymore," said Waylan.

But the bird still faces threats: lead poisoning and road kill being the biggest two in the Centennial State.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife data says there are about 300 nesting pairs across the state.

This bald eagle season may carry a little more meaning to some, as the bald eagle officially became the national bird on Christmas Eve.

National Lawmakers approve bill designating the bald eagle as national bird Scripps News Staff

People KOAA spoke with about the topic said they were surprised by the news because they already believed it to be the national bird.

___





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.