‘Look good and feel good,’ a unique resource at CSU Pueblo is helping students dress for success

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The saying goes dress for success, but what does that look like for students on a college campus?

Many college students have been spending the past few months interviewing for their first jobs. Getting ready for that interview comes with challenges, including financial ones, but resources at CSU Pueblo are helping students get career ready.

Professional clothes can be expensive. Students at CSU Pueblo can come to the school's career closet to pick out a nice blazer or collared shirt and take them home for free.

“I'm not even going. I've walked into JC Penny, I walked into Dillards and I see like a single shirt for $60 and I turn around and walk right back out. So, it's just really cool to just have something that works, something that's here,” said Jimalik Cartwright.

Buying professional clothing at retail prices is not realistic for many college students.

Eleanor Sheahan

“Already got all kinds of debt, you gotta feed yourself. You gotta make sure you got the essentials. Money can go towards a lot of that stuff, clothing becomes an afterthought,” said Jimalik Cartwright, a sophomore at CSU Pueblo.

He uses the closet when he needs formal clothes for a class presentation.

“On a personal level, I can say the career closets helped me a lot,” said Cartwright.

When he came to the career closet on campus, Cartwright found new shirts, ties and career ready outfits.

“You don't want to wear the same suit that you got. You don't want to wear the same pants you got. You come down here, you grab something, you wash it, you bring it back. It's easy for me,” said Cartwright.

Students can return or keep the items.

“Personally, it's like a confidence thing. You know, you get to find stuff here. You get to be sure that you like it,” said Cartwright. “They never make you feel like, 'Oh, you grabbing this because you need it,' or 'are you grabbing it because you ain't got the money...' No, it's just here. It's a resource. You get to come in, walk in and walk out. No, there's no shame, no hassle, no struggle, no stress."

There are also no price tags.

“Get what you need. That's what we're here for,” said Cartwright.

The career closet started in 2021. It provides free business casual clothing to students, staff, facility and anyone in need.

Eleanor Sheahan

“If you look good and feel good, then you feel more confident,” said Shantel Frazier, who works at the Career Center on campus.

She said a lot more students are coming to the closet.

“In one semester, we had 1,000% increase. We open it up to students, like I said, (we have) that need for scholarship dinners. I've had students come to me and say, 'I don't have anything to wear to a wedding.' We also have students that are in social work and have to go do clinical hours or internship hours for degree requirements and they also utilize that,” said Frazier.

Frazier said they could not stay open with donations.

“If people are transitioning out of professional careers, the community often donates to us, and we also do crowd funding for Gives Day that provides funds where we can purchase clothing through local partnerships like JC Penney's that will provide a discount for us to replenish the items,” said Frazier.

As for Cartwright, his message is to check it out.

“It is here for everybody. If you want it, it's here,” said Cartwright.

The Career Closet is open everyday on campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To find out more information, visit CSU Pueblo's website.

