Long time coming, Legacy Loop connection under construction

COLORADO SPRINGS — A key section of the Legacy Loop urban trail project in Colorado Springs is under construction.

“The vision of Legacy Loop is a 10 mile urban trail system that circumnavigates the downtown Colorado Springs area,” said Colorado Springs Trail Development Coordinator, Emily Duncan.

The new segment connects the northern end of the loop between the city’s Greenway Trail and Shooks Run Trail.

Securing the route has been a long process because it is an old railroad right-of-way.

“That is a property, actually a corridor that we purchased from Union Pacific,” said Duncan.

Adding this segment gets the Legacy Loop to near 5% complete.

The stretch of trail also extends east beyond the Legacy Loop creating another important connection in the trail system.

The additional connection is to the Rock Island Trail.

“The Rock Island Trail didn't have any true connectivity into a lot of our urban trail system,” said Duncan.

The connection now becomes an east/west corridor for walkers, runners, and cyclists.

If all goes to plan the trail should be open by early summer.

