Local veterinarians offer hope about respiratory illness affecting dogs

COLORADO — Local veterinarians have a bit of good news for dog lovers everywhere!

When this new respiratory illness began showing up, there was a concern that people boarding their dogs for the holidays would lead to a spike in cases. Fortunately, veterinarians say that hasn't been the case.

WATCH: SAFE DOG BOARDING FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Safe dog boarding for the holidays

These same veterinarians say that while they are seeing dogs come in with the disease, most pet owners have taken warnings about this illness to heart and kept their animals away from places where they could be exposed.

The North Springs Veterinary Referral Center told News5 that they are not seeing the spike in the illness that they were expecting. Their owner, ______, says that like many labs across the country, they are working to identify what exactly the virus is. ____ also says that they in the process of testing out new treatments for dogs with the disease.

"Nebulizations, supplements, things like that that they've used and shown on the human side have helped during things like COVID that we can hopefully be able to translate over to the veterinary side," said _____.

Ganzer says places like groomers and dog daycare businesses have also worked to keep dogs from being exposed. Many have reduced the number of dogs they see and make sure to keep the animals separate.

Ganzer also told News5 that she does not expect the illness to go away anytime soon. She says that avoiding dog parks and sheltering your pets during the holiday season are some of the ways that you can keep your furry friend healthy.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.