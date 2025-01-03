Local Veterans Service Center responds to Las Vegas, New Orleans incidents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two horrifying incidents that happened on Wednesday in New Orleans and Las Vegas surprised many veterans in Colorado Springs.

Some say it was more shocking to hear that the people behind the incidents were service members.

"I was very surprised," said Army veteran Devin Hiatt.

Hiatt says two Army service members do not represent the military community.

"One guy does not relate to the whole community," said Hiatt.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center has served thousands of veterans and military family members annually in Colorado Springs. The Executive Director, Bob McLaughlin, says this is very troubling and sad.

"Values of our Army, duty, royalty, respect for others, integrity, honor... I mean, those are things we live by as active duty," said McLaughlin.

Mclaughlin says it's shameful, especially when someone's experienced the same military culture.

"It does not reflect veterans and military members I served with over the years," said McLaughlin.

