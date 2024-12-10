Local towing company received at least double the amount of calls Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local towing company has received at least double the amount of phone calls Monday because of the winter storm.

"Busy is the understatement," said Scott Clay, a Tow Truck Operator for Bugs Towing. "The company, we got 50 to 60 calls."

Clay says he's seeing a similar pattern, people not paying attention while driving, especially when the roads are slick.

"The surface became very slick very fast," said Clay. "I think it deceived a lot of people. Just the way temperature rose and fell… it made everything super slick."

Clay says it's not worth to risk your life over speeding.

"Slow and make it there safely… not have to call a tow truck," said Clay.

We are used to this type of snow storm. It doesn't hurt to remind ourselves to slow down and give a plenty of space for other drivers.

