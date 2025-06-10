Local teen wins the Pikes Peak APEX

COLORADO SPRINGS — Local cyclist Alex Snider came away as the first-place finisher after entering his first ever pro category mountain bike race at the Pikes Peak APEX.

“I honestly was just, my goal was just to get podium for the pros,” said the 16 year old from Colorado Springs, “I did not think I would actually end up beating actual pros. So, I'm pretty surprised, pleasantly surprised with that.”

His strategy was ride strong and get experience among the pros.

One of the lessons is the physical toll from three days of racing

“I could barely wake up this morning. I woke up at 11 today. My legs were not working,” said Snider.

He dominated on the day one, Individual Time Trial.

He came in first and secured a more than 45 second lead.

“It just felt right. The dirt felt good. I felt I was really, mentally locked in, in the zone, you know, just super focused.”

A win at the Pikes Peak APEX requires the best combined times from all three days of racing.

Snider’s coach, Nick Gould, a national XC champion helped him focus on a strategy for maintaining his time lead.

He finished Stage Two and Stage Three in the top three, just seconds behind his competition and keeping his lead each day within the 40 second range.

“Like doing whatever you can, to just stay there and not lose it,” said Snider.

There was no mercy from the other racers all the way through the final stage of the race.

“Almost broke me a few times, but I somehow held on. And, then going down the last descent I was like, You know what? All I need to do is not crash now and just play it smart. And I got this in the bag.”

It worked and he got the win.___

