Local restaurant owners struggle to stay open due to inflation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The high prices of gas and groceries are squeezing people's budgets. Many are choosing not to go out to eat as often.

Many restaurant owners say they are struggling to keep their doors open.

"Everything. High. High. High," said Eva Zhang, who's the owner of China Town Restaurant.

Zhang says high prices of everything are making it difficult to provide services.

"Before, it was 17 or 18 dollars for a box. Right now, it's 45 dollars," Zhang said.

The Colorado Restaurant Association says restaurant owners are experiencing similar barriers.

"Skyrocketing property taxes, rising minimum wage in the state. It almost doubled for the last 10 years," said Colin Larson, Director of Government Affairs of Colorado Restaurant Association.

The association says resources are available for restaurant owners, such as helping to hire workers and negotiate leases.

"A lot of time, sitting down with a business owner who can find some efficiency that they hadn't been thinking about can really help them

stay afloat," Larson said.

Larson says business owners can contact local policymakers with their concerns and inform them about the barriers to their business so they can investigate business-friendly policies and resources.

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.