Local restaurant gives back to law enforcement with free meals

It has been a tough week-and-a-half for members of law enforcement, following the line of duty death of El Paso county deputy Andrew peery. Several local restaurants are doing what they can to show their support. Including "Felipe's 109" at south academy and Hancock in colorado springs. They're offering free meals for state troopers, El Paso county deputies, and springs and fountain police officers for the rest of this month. The owner of the restaurant says learning about deputy peery and his life of service inspired him to want to give back.
Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 16, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS  — For many in the law enforcement community, times have been tough since the loss of Deputy Peery, who passed away in the line of duty. One restaurant owner wants to give back.

Felipe Velasquez is the owner of Felipe's 109, located on the corner of South Academy and Hancock on the Southeast side of town.

Felipe's 109 is giving away free meals to all law enforcement and first responders through the month of August.

Velasquez was inspired by Deputy Peery.

"He was just such a great leader, he did 600 missions in Iraq, he has leadership awards in the military, he got another award in the sheriff's department. He got one August 2nd! You know, and that's a leader there", says Velasquez.

The restaurant hopes to feed lots of families, and not just police officers.

"El Paso County Sherriff deputies, police officers, state patrol, Fountain police, firefighters, EMT's, whatever you are, we're just so grateful for you guys, we appreciate each and every one of you... We understand that the loss that the community has had...", says Velasquez.

