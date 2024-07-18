Watch Now
Local Pueblo chefs to compete in the Electric Avenue cooking competition at Fuel & Iron Food Hall

Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 18, 2024

PUEBLO, Colorado — On Saturday, Jul. 20, head down to the "Electric Avenues: Pueblo's Plate-Up" cooking competition, where top local chefs from Pueblo set to compete in a cooking competition using electric kitchen technology.

These top local chefs come from the various Pueblo restaurants like:

  • Union Pizza Co.,
  • the Hungary Buffalo,
  • Diavolo Hot Chicken,
  • The Cutting Board,
  • Steel Crescent Kitchen,
  • and Trailglazers

The goal of this electric kitchen cooking competition is to compete and share their restaurant's creations that feature local farms and food producers.
Besides the main cooking event, there will also be an Electrification Expo event with e-bikes and e-vehicles, an interactive display from a local Pueblo utilities company, local tech companies, government offices, and local green energy businesses.



