Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Local partners awarded $850,000 in federal funds by the City of Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Downtown Colorado Springs.jpg
News 5 Staff
Photo Description: <br/><br/>As always feel free to share your photo with KOAA by posting to the KOAA Facebook Page
Colorado Springs Downtown Colorado Springs.jpg
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs Housing and Community Vitality Department awarded $850,000 in grants to local partners serving the community's most vulnerable residents.

Annual Funds are provided by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to assist low to moderate income people and families.

The city says awards support the following:

  • strategic priorities to prevent homelessness
  • increase housing choice
  • promote public safety

Below is a breakdown of programs, what they do and how much money they received:
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Services Awards - $450,000

  • Catholic Charities of Central Colorado – homelessness prevention - $30,000
  • Community Partnership for Child Development – early childhood education - $35,000
  • Lutheran Family Services – homelessness prevention for children - $30,000  
  • Greccio Housing – eviction prevention assistance - $25,000
  • Forge Evolution – counseling for justice-involved youth - $70,000   
  • Colorado Legal Services – keep seniors and people with disabilities housed - $48,000 
  • Serenity Recovery Connection – substance abuse and behavioral counseling - $70,000   
  • Colorado Springs Fire Department – end the jail-to-street cycle - $92,000
  • Kingdom Builders Family Life Center – youth violence prevention program - $50,000  

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Awards - $400,000   

  • Family Promise – family homelessness prevention - $30,000  
  • Kingdom Builders – rapid rehousing for survivors of domestic violence - $45,000  
  • The Place – youth emergency shelter services - $75,000 
  • Springs Rescue Mission – low-barrier emergency shelter - $50,000  
  • Community Health Partnership – Homeless Management Information System - $100,000

HUD awards grants by a formula to jurisdictions every year. Cities and counties determine priorities for funds through research and public engagement.
To learn more about the grants, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

___



City of Colorado Springs Release Amphitheater Sound Data

After the Ford Amphitheater opened many complained about the sound, newly released noise data shows the venue has complied since opening night.

City releases noise data from the Ford Amphitheater's opening weekend

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community