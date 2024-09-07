Local partners awarded $850,000 in federal funds by the City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs Housing and Community Vitality Department awarded $850,000 in grants to local partners serving the community's most vulnerable residents.

Annual Funds are provided by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to assist low to moderate income people and families.

The city says awards support the following:



strategic priorities to prevent homelessness

increase housing choice

promote public safety

Below is a breakdown of programs, what they do and how much money they received:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Services Awards - $450,000



Catholic Charities of Central Colorado – homelessness prevention - $30,000

Community Partnership for Child Development – early childhood education - $35,000

Lutheran Family Services – homelessness prevention for children - $30,000

Greccio Housing – eviction prevention assistance - $25,000

Forge Evolution – counseling for justice-involved youth - $70,000

Colorado Legal Services – keep seniors and people with disabilities housed - $48,000

Serenity Recovery Connection – substance abuse and behavioral counseling - $70,000

Colorado Springs Fire Department – end the jail-to-street cycle - $92,000

Kingdom Builders Family Life Center – youth violence prevention program - $50,000

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Awards - $400,000



Family Promise – family homelessness prevention - $30,000

Kingdom Builders – rapid rehousing for survivors of domestic violence - $45,000

The Place – youth emergency shelter services - $75,000

Springs Rescue Mission – low-barrier emergency shelter - $50,000

Community Health Partnership – Homeless Management Information System - $100,000

HUD awards grants by a formula to jurisdictions every year. Cities and counties determine priorities for funds through research and public engagement.

To learn more about the grants, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

