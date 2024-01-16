Local pantry holds food distribution for seniors, one scheduled for the public Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Solid Rock Community Food Bank in Colorado Springs held a senior only food distribution Monday to make sure no senior is forgotten during this cold snap.

They specifically created a senior day to prevent seniors from standing in long lines, and to make sure that they are taken care of. Solid Rock Community Food Bank says that they were able to serve 65 seniors and their families despite below-zero temperatures.

Staff at the nonprofit told News5 that the distribution on Monday speaks to needs in the community.

"They'll come out here in the cold to get it, because they need it a lot," said Isaiah Seweoo with Solid Rock Community Food Pantry. "So, they're going to get produce, usually we have produce and meat always available. They will probably get some bread, snacks, canned goods, all kinds of stuff."

Solid Rock Community Food Bank is hosting another food distribution Thursday for the general public. It's happening at their pantry, which is located on S. Academy Blvd. and Hancock Expy. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit Solid Rock Community Development Corporation's Website.

