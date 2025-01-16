Local organizations working to meet increasing needs of 'ALICE' families.

MONUMENT — Some local organizations are already trying to the meet the increasing needs of Asset Limited Income Constrained and Employed (ALICE) families.

For Patricia Purcell, rising costs have been a problem, even though she and her husband make $58,000 a year.

"But considering food, rent, medical bills, medications… it's hard," said Purcell.

She says what's more difficult is when she thinks about her family.

"I love them so much… I was raised to take care of my family," said Purcell. "If you need to get something, I will help you out…. But I can't."

Purcell comes to Tri-Lakes Cares at least twice a week to pick up food, including canned goods. The center's Executive Director, Haley Chapin, says she is not the only one who struggles.

"We have close to 80-100 households coming to us in any given week," said Chapin.

The report from 2010 to 2022 shows the total number of households in poverty decreased by 9%, but the number of ALICE households increased by 43%. That increase is what Chapin has noticed in recent years.

"Food stamps or SNAP benefits… that income threshold is here," said Chapin. "We make our income eligibility much higher so that we can catch those people."

Pikes Peak United Way released an 'ALICE' report that shows financial challenges families are facing.

