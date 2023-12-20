Local organization helps kids with disabilities meet Santa with drive-thru event

COLORADO SPRINGS — A holiday fundraiser event that was forced to change because of COVID-19 returned to the streets of Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The Resource Exchange (TRE), a local social service organization, hosted its fourth annual drive-thru Santa event last weekend. The event took place along Corporate Dr. in the northwest part of Colorado Springs.

Before the pandemic, TRE held a breakfast with Santa. Since the change, the event now offers an inclusive experience for kids with either disabilities or sensory issues to meet Santa.

TRE told News5 that this has made the drive-thru event more popular than ever.

"...It's been so successful, as you see with the stream of cars... we've continued it because we are able to reach so many more children to help them get to see Santa," said Colleen Batchelor, CEO of TRE.

Batchelor says the money that was raised during this event will help The Empty Stocking Fund, which buys toys for children in need.

According to their website, TRE's mission is to advocate for independence and inclusion while partnering with children and adults who have a variety of disabilities, delays, or mental health needs.

Last month, TRE taught families how they could adapt toys to make them easier for kids with disabilities to use.

