Local nonprofit creates scholarship to help students attend trade school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) and The Macon Trust are coming together to make a new scholarship available for students attending trade schools in our area.

The Macon Trust is a non-profit that was established in the name of the late Tuskegee Airman Franklin Macon, who was from Colorado Springs.

The partnership happened Wednesday as trustees with the Frank Macon Trades Scholarship Charitable Trust handed over a $50,000 check to the Pikes Peak State College Foundation.

The annual trades scholarships will be available to returning PPSC students, as well as anyone who is interested in a skilled trades career.

“Whether you plan to attend PPSC, or to learn a trade at any other institution in Southeastern Colorado, Frank would have wanted to help you,” said Retired Air Force Col. Mark Dickerson with The Macon Trust.

Aside from fighting in World War II, Macon had a successful career in trades and also belonged to several other non-profit organizations. He wanted to return the favor of success to future generations before he passed away at the age of 97 in Nov. 2020.

The Macon Trust has been providing trade scholarships since its founding in 2019. They told News5 that Macon would be proud of the partnership.

"We believe he would be glad to see this happen," said Dickerson. "We hope and believe he is looking down and smiling."

The partnership promises to continue funding trade education. To learn more about the non-profit and to apply for scholarships, visit The Macon Trust's Website.

