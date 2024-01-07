Local high school hockey teams face off on Palmer Lake for Outdoor Classic

PALMER LAKE — Four Colorado high school hockey teams faced off Saturday night, but not at their typical rink.

Tonight Lewis Palmer, Pine Creek, Palmer (D11) and Chaparral High Schools played in a round robin hockey tournament on Palmer Lake. This is the third Annual Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic.

Despite the cold temperatures over one thousand people came to Palmer Lake to watch fantastic pond hockey games. A fireworks show kicked off the 2024 Palmer Lake outdoor classic.

“Everybody just loves being outside under the lights,” Scott Bradley said.

Scott Bradley is the head coach of the Lewis Palmer hockey team. It was Scott's idea to create the pond hockey tournament.

“This happened two years ago with tonight being the third annual, and no one fell through the ice, so we call that a success,” Bradley said.

The classic has been growing each year. Scott said they added boards and got more lights.

“It's great, we are super excited for it. We got four great teams between Palmer, Lewis Palmer, Chaparral, Pine Creek High School, all across the front range, for an area that normally does not do an outdoors game,” Bradley said.

He said the beginning of the tournament is his favorite moment of the night.

“The beginning, seeing all the teams lined up there, it is really awesome to see that, it's my favorite moment in the previous two years,” Bradley said.

The outdoor classic is a fundraiser for the Lewis Palmer hockey program.

“Kind of how the idea started, like hey maybe we could do something to help our team and it does directly and it 100% goes to our team essentially,” Bradley said.

“Hockey is an expensive sport, every part about it, gear, ice,everything,” Zach Nimitz said.

Senior Zach Nimitz and Junior Owen Henry are the captains of the Lewis Palmer High School varsity hockey team. They said hockey is all about brotherhood.

“We definitely had our difficulties this season with our bonding, but we have come together a lot in the last couple months,” Nimitz said.

“We love each other. We are all a big family. To me, it's basically my second family. I love these guys with the bottom of my heart,” Henry said.

The captains said the lake ice is a little different than what they are used to. It's a little unusual to play on lake ice.

“It's definitely not as smooth as regular ice hockey, you have to work hard to keep strides,” Nimitz said.

Henry has been playing hockey since he was seven years old and skating since he was four 4.

“It's definitely more fun because it is a unique experience. Not everyone gets to play on lakes,” Henry said. “It's definitely going to be a good show, a lot of good hockey, skillful plays, no checking so you don't have to worry about getting blown up with your head down,” Henry said.

Organizers said they sold around 1,100 tickets, that's a couple hundred more than last year.

“Hopefully everyone enjoys it, going to be a little cold but that is part of it,” Henry said.

People were bundled up on Saturday night. Many stood by the fire, drank hot chocolate, grabbed a bite from the food trucks, and curled up in blankets as they cheered on their favorite high school hockey team.

Bradley said he wanted to thank CHSAA, District 38, Palmer Lake, and the community for taking on this big event.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.