Local government offices closed Wednesday for New Year's Day

EL PASO COUNTY — The City of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year's Day.

The following City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices will be closed:



Administrative offices for Mountain Metro Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum

Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside Community Centers

Evergreen and Fairview Cemeteries Offices (gates will remain open to visitors)

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Administration Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Program at Memorial Park

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

The following will have adjusted hours:

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain

Open, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. and last entry at 3 p.m.

Sertich Ice Center

Public Skate: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Power Hour Skate 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Skate in the Park at Acacia Park

1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi municipal golf courses

9:00 a.m. – Weather Pending



The following administrative and elected offices in El Paso County will be closed:

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office administration services (emergency services will continue without disruption)

4th Judicial District Attorney's Office

El Paso County Combined Courts

El Paso County Assessor’s Office

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office

CSU Extension

El Paso County Department of Human Services

El Paso County Public Health

El Paso County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office

El Paso County Coroner’s Office

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

The City of Manitou Springs says all administrative offices, elected offices, and facilities will be closed. Additionally, the Manitou Springs Fitness Center will be closed.

The Manitou Springs Police Department office will also be closed for administrative services. Emergency services, including dispatch, incident response and patrol operations will continue without disruption.

