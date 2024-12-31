Local government offices closed Wednesday for New Year's Day

EL PASO COUNTY — The City of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year's Day.
The following City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices will be closed:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metro Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum
- Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside Community Centers
- Evergreen and Fairview Cemeteries Offices (gates will remain open to visitors)
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Administration Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Program at Memorial Park
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
The following will have adjusted hours:
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain
- Open, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. and last entry at 3 p.m.
- Sertich Ice Center
- Public Skate: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Power Hour Skate 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Skate in the Park at Acacia Park
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi municipal golf courses
- 9:00 a.m. – Weather Pending
The following administrative and elected offices in El Paso County will be closed:
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office administration services (emergency services will continue without disruption)
- 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office
- El Paso County Combined Courts
- El Paso County Assessor’s Office
- El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office
- CSU Extension
- El Paso County Department of Human Services
- El Paso County Public Health
- El Paso County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office
- El Paso County Coroner’s Office
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
The City of Manitou Springs says all administrative offices, elected offices, and facilities will be closed. Additionally, the Manitou Springs Fitness Center will be closed.
The Manitou Springs Police Department office will also be closed for administrative services. Emergency services, including dispatch, incident response and patrol operations will continue without disruption.
