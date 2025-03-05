Local auto shop owner reacts to impacts of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico went into effect on Tuesday as part of President Donald Trump's effort to use trade measures to stop the flow of Fentanyl into America.

Imports from Canada and Mexico are taxed at 25%, with Canadian energy products getting tariffed at 10%. A 10% tariff on Chinese imports President Trump imposed a month ago also doubled to 20% on Tuesday.

The U.S. imports many parts from China to fix your car.

"We have 40 to 50% of parts that are made overseas," said Bradley May, Owner of JM Auto Repair.

May says the store's brake pads are imported from China and other Asian countries. He says the prices jumped nearly 80% last year.

"We need brakes to stop," said May.

He says he welcomes tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China.

"I believe this could bring great parts manufacturing back to America. We get great parts again," said May.

Scott Van Ness, an Operations Management Professor at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, says the U.S. gets 50 to 60% of its auto parts from other countries.

"Labor was cheaper. Supply chains were working pretty well," said Van Ness.

However, Van Ness says it's not anymore.

"Those prices we had years ago making parts abroad, it's pretty much gone now. Wages have gone up in China. We do need to manufacture more auto parts in America to control that part of the supply chain," said Van Ness.

The auto shop owner says customers won't see a price increase soon.

"One of the biggest things we are working on is trying to find new parts suppliers that work directly with manufacturers where we can take less of that hit," said May.

