Local agencies begin homeless encampment restoration near I-25 and Woodmen Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) began a restoration project beneath I-25 north of the Woodmen Road exit.

The sheriff's office says this area has become a site for homeless encampments.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Before the cleanup, the sheriff's office says deputies posted notices directing those in the area to leave. They also provided resources and support services.

When deputies arrived Tuesday, there was one person who left voluntarily. They say five tents and a wooden structure were abandoned.

According to the sheriff's office, those at the encampment were illegally tapping into light poles for electricity to power TVs and stereos. Deputies also found the following:



nearly 20 shopping carts

numerous bicycle frames

a significant amount of drug paraphernalia

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this effort:

“These encampments not only pose health and safety hazards but also impact the quality of life for nearby residents. I’m proud of the coordinated efforts between our Office, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and CDOT to restore this area and ensure it remains safe and accessible for our community.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

