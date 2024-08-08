Local affordable housing renter worried about rent increases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Renters in Colorado Springs are squeezing their budgets because of rent increases, affecting some people who live in affordable housing.

"It's frightening. It's very frightening," Jana Alexander said.

Alexander says there were multiple nights of sleeping with concerns over seeing another letter at her front door.

"The notice of change. They stick it on your door," Alexander said.

When she learned about affordable housing units at the Copper Range Apartment, she took it. However, rent increases were something she did not expect.

"I think I was here for a year and a half. They raised 185 dollars, almost two hundred dollars. I just went, what?" Alexander said.

Alexander said over the three years of living at the Copper Range Apartment, her monthly rent is now over 3-hundred dollars more. She says when she's on a fixed income, it's a major challenge to overcome.

After multiple attempts to figure out why her rent went up, Alexander says she failed to get the answers.

News5 asked a local affordable housing advocate organization, Pikes Peak Housing Network, why rent increases are happening, even in affordable housing.

"I think when it comes to affordable housing, the provider is doing everything they can to ensure those costs don't rise in a significant way," said Jill Gaebler, who's executive director with Pikes Peak Housing Network. "But they are passing along their costs as they do need to. Inflation is impacting everyone."

Alexander says her biggest concern is that she might be homeless again.

"It's terrifying," Alexander said.

New5 reached out to the property management company that oversees the Copper Range Apartment but hasn't heard back from them yet.

News5 will continue to cover this story and update as more information becomes available.

