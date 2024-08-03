Local affordable housing provider continues to see demand for affordable housing, plans to build more units

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to the Common Sense Institute, the population of Colorado Springs has increased by 117 thousand people in the past 19 years.

During the same time, the average-priced home more than doubled, creating a shortage of affordable housing.

Living paycheck to paycheck, Marilyn Gomez says paying rent and medical bills for her two children has been too expensive.

For more than a year, Gomez and her family slept inside the car every night. She says there were several nights Gomez couldn't sleep because she had to keep her children safe.

"The roughest time was when a car behind me shined its lights on my car while we were sleeping," Gomez said.

With support from Greccio Housing, Gomez is now staying in temporary housing. Soon, her family will move into the new 77-unit affordable housing complex (The Village) in Southeast Colorado Springs.

"I was thinking about doing a cartwheel, but I couldn't do the cartwheel, so we jumped and screamed instead," Gomez said.

Greccio Housing says more than 1,500 people are on the waitlist right now for its affordable housing.

"The demand has not gone down. It does continue to increase every year," said Lee Patke, who's Executive Director at Greccio Housing.

The City of Colorado Springs says 1,233 affordable units are either under construction or have been awarded tax credits.

Patke says the city needs more affordable housing units.

"It's not just getting people off the street, but it's getting the number of housing units on the market, so that the market can adjust to that. Rents are reasonable and affordable for people that live here."

Patke says Greccio Housing plans to expand its affordable housing units to accommodate more families.

"Thank you. If you need help, say something," Gomez said.

