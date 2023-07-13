Live Weather Blog: Tornado Watch issued for Southeastern Colorado Thursday evening

Today’s Forecast:

More sizzle was in our forecast today for Southern Colorado, with temperatures topping out in the 90s across the Plains. The other story today will be the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms on the eastern Plains. Large hail up to 2-3" in diameter, as well as wind gusts to 70 mph, will be the main storm threats.

A few spotty thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon into tonight[ along the I-25 corridor. Stronger storms for I-25 will be capable of frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and hail.

THURSDAY, JULY 13TH

3:30 p.m. | Severe Thunderstorm Watch | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Southeastern Colorado that extends into parts of Kansas and Nebraska. The watch is set to expire at 8:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. | Tornado Watch / Flash Flood Warning| A tornado watch has been issued for Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Las Animas, and Otero Counties that is set to expire at 8:00 p.m. A Flash Flood warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. for Prichett and Deora Colorado.

WEATHER RADAR

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOKS

National Weather Service of Pueblo A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado and Kansas until 8 p.m. MDT



National Weather Service of Pueblo A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska until 8 PM MDT



____

