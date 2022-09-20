Littleton woman, 23, last seen in Castle Rock on Sunday morning is missing

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A woman who was last seen on Sunday morning in Castle Rock is now missing, police say.

Catherine Hay, 23, of Littleton, was last seen on Sunday around 9 a.m. in the Meadows neighborhood in northwest Castle Rock, according to the Littleton Police Department.

She is an avid hiker and often climbs 14,000-plus-foot peaks, but police said her gear was left at home.

She may be driving a blue 2019 Chevrolet Trax with license plate number BSB-B62.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Littleton Det. Christina Goodman at 303-795-3896.

Denver7 has reached out to the police department to gather more information on this case. No other details were available as of 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.