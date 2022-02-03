'Lion, mountain lion?': Video shows Barry Morphew's reaction to police finding wife’s bike

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Newly released video is shedding light on interactions police had with Barry Morphew during the initial search for Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing on May 10, 2020, in Chaffee County.

Body-worn camera footage shown in court Tuesday was released to the public on Wednesday. The videos depict Chaffee County deputies speaking to neighbors and Barry Morphew during the search for his missing 49-year-old wife.

Barry Morphew, 54, is accused of murdering Suzanne Morphew and was arrested on May 5, 2021, on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Her body has never been located. He also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, attempting to influence a public servant, tampering with a deceased human body, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Barry Morphew pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a $500,000 cash bond on Sept. 20, 2021. His trial is being moved to Fremont County after the court decided he could not receive a fair trial in Chaffee County, according to a court order obtained by Denver7.

Of the four videos released Wednesday, the clip labeled “Exhibit 1D” provides a glimpse into Barry Morphew’s initial reactions upon learning from deputies that his wife’s bicycle was located.

Suzzanne Morphew was reported to have left her Chaffee County home in the Maysville area on a bicycle on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020, and never returned. Her bike was found hours later without damage at the bottom of a hill.

Chaffee County authorities

Exhibit 1D shows Barry Morphew driving up in a pickup truck and stopping as a deputy flags him down. Barry Morphew gets out of the truck and asks the deputy, “where is it, where’s the bike?”

He is told by the deputy that his wife’s bike was found down an embankment just off the side of the road. Barry Morphew then asks the deputy, “is it a crash?” The deputy responds by saying there did not appear to be any damage to the bike, to which Barry Morphew replies by asking if a possible mountain lion attack was responsible, “lion, mountain lion?” he is heard asking the deputy.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/UURPAlYzLjE

The video continues, showing the deputy asking Barry Morphew questions about his wife’s regular bike route. Toward the end of the video, the deputy is seen talking to other investigators, showing them where the bike was found. At one point, he is asked by those investigators about Barry Morphew’s reaction to learning about the bike being found. The deputy tells the investigators, in a hushed voice, that “he (Barry) didn’t seem very distraught.”

Other videos released include body-worn camera footage of a deputy questioning neighbors about the Morphew household as they show him where they last saw Suzanne Morphew. Another clip shows deputies coming upon the bike found down an embankment.

Barry Morphew's jury trial will begin on May 3, 2022, in the Fremont County Courthouse.

Denver7 covered each day of Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing in August. To learn about the court discussions in depth, click to read day one here, day two here, day three here, and day four here. His 130-page arrest affidavit, which details the allegations into why Barry Morphew was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife, was released in September 2021.