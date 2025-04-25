Limited access to Garden of the Gods Park due to waterline installation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Access into Garden of the Gods Park will be limited on Friday due to an ongoing waterline installation project.

The park will remain open to visitors, however, certain areas and access points will be affected, according to the City of Colorado Springs. One of the closures is for Juniper Way, which will be closed at Gateway Drive.

Visitors can park in Parking Lot 1 and walk into the park through the Gateway and Bretag trails, or they can drive into the park via Ridge Road. Vehicles will need to enter the park at Gateway Road.

The following entrances will also be available:



Balanced Rock located off of Garden Drive

Ridge Road located off of West Pikes Peak Avenue

Beckers Lane located off of Manitou Avenue

Rock Ledge Ranch. Walk-in access only, which is available from Parking Lot 1

Visitors will be able to access to following popular attractions through Beckers Lane and Garden Lane:

Balanced Rock

Siamese Twins

Garden of the Gods Trading Post

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the waterline project is 97% complete with final touch-ups underway. They also say progress continues on the ADA trail, which will connect Parking Lot 4 to Central Garden.

For updates on the project and for more information, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

