Leaving your pets at home: as people head out of town, how to keep your pets happy and healthy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For local dog owner Engelbert Paetsch, he and his golden doodle, Zeus, are practically attached at the hip.

“He has severe separation anxiety," said Paetsch. “If I go to the bathroom, he’s there. If I go to the shower, he’s outside waiting.”

Zeus is traveling with Paetsch for a Christmas Day getaway. The same goes for little Ebony, who is hitching a ride with her owner, At Archuleta.

“She’s my best friend," said Archuleta. “When she goes to doggie daycare, she gets a little sad.”

Archuleta said Ebony doesn’t always come with and she normally has a friend stay over to care for her, which for a lot of our furry friends is a common reality this time of year.

Amy Gross runs her own dog sitting business in Colorado Springs called Walk Sit Stay Play.

“I board them in my home," said Gross. "I only board one dog family at a time.”

She says the best thing to make your pet comfortable while away is to give them a taste of home.

"Tell their humans to bring, you know, their food, their treats, toys and something that smells like home,” said Gross.

If you prefer to not put your pet in a new home, Play Time Pet Sitters in Colorado Springs has a few pointers:



know your pet

what do they eat, drink

how often do they need to use the bathroom

make your expectations clear

make sure your pet is getting proper exercise and attention in your absence





