LEAP applications opening November 1, help pay portion of winter heating costs

COLORADO — The Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) will begin accepting applications for the winter heating season on November 1.

LEAP is federally funded, and there are income qualifications to be eligible for this, including 60% of the state's median income level, which for a family of four means a maximum monthly income of about $6,500.

The amount of energy assistance varies depending on different factors, including primary heating fuel costs and income.

This money is only available during the cold months, which are between November and April.

According to the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS), LEAP is not meant to pay the entire cost to heat your home, but is is meant to help with burdens that come with colder months.

If you are approved for LEAP, CDHS says payments are made directly to your primary heating fuel vendor, and a notice will be sent to you about the benefit amount.

LEAP also provides benefits for repair or replacement of a home's primary heating system, however, it doesn't provide financial assistance for temporary or portable heating.

For more information about LEAP and to see if you qualify, visit the CDHS website. You can also call 1-866-432-8435.

