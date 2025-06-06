Leadership Pueblo holds its Media and Arts Day Thursday

Watch Now
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A group in Pueblo is learning more about the impact of journalism over the last couple of years. Leadership Pueblo had its Media and Arts Day Thursday.

The program helps develop leadership skills for people in the Pueblo community.

The group brought in professionals to talk about the media portion, including News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder, who shared his experience of working in news.

Winder said he enjoyed talking with them about the many steps we go through to ensure accuracy in our reporting.

