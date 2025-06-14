Lawsuit filed against Ford claims faulty roof caused Pueblo man's death

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo family is filing a lawsuit against a major car company for what they say was a faulty roof that caused the death of one of their family members.

The lawsuit was filed in Oklahoma Thursday. The lawsuit claims Steven Horn, who's from Pueblo, died when his Ford F-350 rolled over, and the driver's side of the roof collapsed.

The crash happened in March on an Oklahoma highway.

Court documents say his wife and daughter were also in the truck, but the roof on the passenger side did not collapse, and they were able to crawl out.

The lawsuit claims Ford knew the roofs were defective and did nothing.

Horn's wife, Jamie, is seeking damages from Ford for his death.

