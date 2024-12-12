Lawsuit filed against Air Force Academy over its consideration of race and ethnicity as factors for admission

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — A lawsuit has been filed against the Air Force Academy over its consideration of race and ethnicity as factors for admission.

The suit accuses the academy of violating the fifth amendment of the constitution.

The group is asking the courts to declare the academy's use of race in admissions as unconstitutional and to issue a permanent injunction, preventing the academy from considering or knowing an applicant's race when making admissions decisions.

News5 reached out to the academy for comment, but as of the publishing of the article, we haven't heard back. This web story will be updated when we do.

You can read the lawsuit below:

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

