Lawsuit against the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs dismissed Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A lawsuit against the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs has been dismissed. A Colorado Court of Appeals judge has upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss it.

The Northside Neighbors Association filed the lawsuit against Venu, the amphitheater's owner. It claims the noise from the amphitheater would create a public nuisance in their neighborhood.

Residents who live near the Ford Amphitheater express concerns to city council

The lawsuit was filed before the amphitheater's opening weekend last month. Thursday, a Colorado Court of Appeals judge dismissed it, saying it was based on "future and contingent" facts.

According to recently released data from the City of Colorado Springs, decibel levels tracked during opening weekend complied with the requirements in the amphitheater's development plan.

City releases noise data from the Ford Amphitheater's opening weekend

The judge says neighbors should file another lawsuit if and when noise violations happen.

