Law signed Wednesday increases penalties for harming law enforcement animals

DENVER, Colo. — Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a law Wednesday that increases penalties for those who harm or kill law enforcement animals.

House Bill 24-1074 titled Aggravated Cruelty to Law Enforcement Animals, says that under current Colorado law, aggravated cruelty to animals is a class 4 felony. The new law will specify that anyone who kills or harms a law enforcement animal to the point it cannot fulfill its duties for at least 3 months will receive the charge.

The passage of this law will better specify what aggravated cruelty against law enforcement animals is and follows the 2023 passage of House Bill 23-128, which increased the monetary penalties people can receive regarding aggravated cruelty to service animals, certified police working dogs, and police working horses.

Both laws had strong support from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as both were inspired after the killing of K9 Jinx, an animal deputy with the sheriff's office.

On Wednesday, El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal was with Jinx's handler, Deputy Ronnie Hancock, in Denver as the bill was signed by Governor Polis.

I am extremely pleased to see our K9 partners recognized for the invaluable service they provide to law enforcement with HB 24-1074 being signed into law. The powerful bond between handler and dog was shattered with the loss of Jinx in April of 2022, and our entire EPSO family has since mourned with Deputy Hancock, his wife Julie.





Thank you to House Majority Leader Duran, Representative Armagost, and Senators Ginal and Gardner for leading this noble effort, and to Deputy Hancock and his wife Julie for continuing the fight for justice and dignity for our k9 partners. Additionally, I applaud Governor Polis for recognizing the importance of this legislation and signing it into law. El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

Background Information

K9 Jinx was killed in the line of duty on April 11, 2022 during an officer-involved shooting in Manitou Springs.

The sheriff's office and the Manitou Springs Police Department were responding to a business on Manitou Avenue that night for a person, later identified as 67-year-old Wilford Robert DeWeese of Cape Canaveral, Florida, menacing others with firearms.

DeWeese fired his weapon, and law enforcement returned fire, striking DeWeese. Jinx and DeWeese died at the scene.

A procession was held for Jinx the next day, and a funeral was held in his honor one week later.

WATCH: Memorial Service for fallen K9 Officer Jinx

In March 2023, Deputy Hancock and his family created a petition with nearly 3,000 signatures calling for support that the law be changed.

WATCH: Law proposal to protect K-9s

On April 11, 2023, one year after Jinx's death, the community gathered to honor him.

WATCH: Remembering K9 Jinx

