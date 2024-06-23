Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission invites the public to a community conversation on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC) will be hosting a community conversation that the public is invited to attend.

LETAC is an 11-member (3 Alternates) advisory committee responsible for making recommendations to the Colorado Springs City Council, the Mayor's Office, as well the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The community conversation will be held this Monday at Library 21C along Chapel Hills Drive starting at 5:30 p.m.

LETAC says the community will be able to hear what priorities of the commission are, public safety, hear concerns surrounding the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The LETAC committee was first created in 2020 and at the time of its creation, nearly 800 applicants from Colorado Springs applied to be on the committee.

Colorado Springs City Council Approves Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission

In 2022, the LETAC went ahead and published a 280-page report that outlines recommendations for the Colorado Springs Police Department, as well as highlighting where CSPD excels in its use of force policies.

LETAC Report Recommendations

