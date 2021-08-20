Law enforcement searching for missing Alamosa resident

The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are searching for Cheyenne Goins of Alamosa, who was reported missing by her family on August 12, 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office and the CBI are concerned foul play may be involved.

It’s believed several people were in contact with Goins the night she went missing, including the suspect in the officer-involved shooting in Northglenn on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Although the suspect in the Northglenn incident was a person of interest in Goins’ disappearance, there were no formal charges at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Cheyenne Goins is asked to call 719-589-5807.

No arrests have been made yet.