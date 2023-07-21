Law enforcement looking for two suspects on the eastside of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department are currently looking for two suspects on the eastside of Colorado Springs Friday.

The sheriff's office tweeted that their department responded to a call in the 1000 block of N. Curtis St. located east of the Highway 24 and Highway 94 intersection. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Bennett Ave. and E. Yampa St. located west of The Citadel Mall.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that the pursuit ended when two male suspects fled from a vehicle on foot at the intersection. They say that if you see the suspects, do not approach them and call 9-11 as they are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The sheriff's office says that no shelter in place has been issued at this time.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

