Three sent to the hospital due to a shooting near Widefield High School

UPDATE (8:00 p.m.) - Law enforcement told News5 three people were sent to the hospital because of the shooting. Two of those people were juveniles, the third was an adult.
____
ORIGINAL STORY - According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there was a shooting on the 600 block of Widefield Drive near Widefield High School.
Officers are on scene, it is unclear when the shooting happened or if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story, we will update it as more information becomes available.
EPSO on scene of a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Widefield Drive. Media staging will be in the parking lot of Widefield high school, PIO is on the way and is approximately 30 minutes out. pic.twitter.com/ugoRvfn58v— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 19, 2021