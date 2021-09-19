Three sent to the hospital due to a shooting near Widefield High School

UPDATE (8:00 p.m.) - Law enforcement told News5 three people were sent to the hospital because of the shooting. Two of those people were juveniles, the third was an adult.

____

ORIGINAL STORY - According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there was a shooting on the 600 block of Widefield Drive near Widefield High School.

Officers are on scene, it is unclear when the shooting happened or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story, we will update it as more information becomes available.