Shelter-in-place order in Manitou Springs lifted Friday

MANITOU SPRINGS — A shelter-in-place order for the 400 block of Ruxton Avenue in Manitou Springs has been lifted Friday.
Previous Coverage
There is law enforcement activity in the 400 block of Ruxton Avenue in Manitou Springs, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
An alert from the sheriff's office says people who live in the area should secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.
Are you prepared for the worst?
The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different
language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.
Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:
1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications
2. Select Preferred Language
3. Add Peak Alerts
Know your emergency alerts
News 5 is working to learn more and will bring you updates when we get them.
___
____
