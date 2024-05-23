Laura's Park in Pueblo to be dedicated to fallen FBI agent Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to the dedication of Laura's Park on Saturday, May 25.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the former Starlite Park, which is located near the intersection of West Northern Avenue and Surfwood Lane.

The park will be named after Laura Schwartzenberger, a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, who was killed in the line of duty in Florida in 2021.

The City of Pueblo says the ceremony will include the following:



Presentation of Colors by a joint Honor Guard

proclamation read by Pueblo City Council President Mark Aliff

introduction of Schwartzenberger's family

FBI presentation

blessing

ribbon cutting of park

The City of Pueblo says there will also be lots of fun, food and games.

According to the City of Pueblo, Schwartzenberger was born and raised in Pueblo and grew up near the park.

In April 2021, the park was proposed to be renamed in Schwartzenberger's honor.

Laura's Park received upgrades in February, including new playground equipment and new pathways.

“Pueblo Parks and Recreation is honored to have the opportunity to rename and dedicate Laura’s Park in Laura Schwartzenberger’s memory,” said Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier.

According to the City of Pueblo, Schwartzenberger attended St. John Neumann Catholic School and was a state qualifier for the diving team at Pueblo South High School where she graduated with honors.

The city says Schwartzenberger married fellow Puebloan Jason Baca and she was the proud mother of two young sons, Gavin and Damon.

According to the City of Pueblo, Schwartzenberger began her career with the FBI in 2005 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was and still is the only woman to ever be a part of the New Mexico SWAT team.

In 2021, Schwartzenberger was transferred to Miami, Florida where she worked on the Cargo Theft Task Force and used her diving skills for the underwater search and recovery team.

Later in Schwartzenberger’s career, she was transferred to the Violent Crimes and Fugitive Task Force, where the city says she felt her calling in the Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Schwartzenberger was the first female to be named as part of the FBI SWAT Team and was among first responders following the Parkland shooting.

The City of Pueblo says Schwartzenberger received the accolade of Law Enforcement Officer for Federal Agent in 2016 and the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer in 2016 and 2019.

“Special Agent Laura Schwarzenberger and her family will always hold a special place in the hearts of all FBI employees, especially those of us in Denver, Miami and Albuquerque,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek.

