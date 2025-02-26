Latest Colorado wolf activity map shows movements closer to Front Range, Utah border

COLORADO — In the latest Colorado collared wolf activity map released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the state’s gray wolves have greatly expanded their footprint compared to a month ago.

This is the first map that includes a full month of data for the newest wolves relocated to Colorado this year.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW maps highlight the watershed areas that wolves have entered, meaning they haven’t necessarily explored all shaded portions of the map.

However, News5 was the first news outlet to report, that one female wolf had entered Teller County earlier this month, marking the closest a collared wolf has been to the Front Range.

WATCH: Lone gray wolf enters Teller County according to local guide and CPW

It's the same wolf that was exploring the southwest portion of the state in Fremont and Chaffee Counties earlier this year.

Covering Colorado New data from CPW shows a grey wolf was spotted near Cañon City James Gavato

“This extraordinary wolf, whom we consider a luminary, and a female Maverick, has traveled great distances, possibly in search of a mate,” said Darlene Kobobel with Teller County’s Wolf and Wildlife Center. “She represents a crucial part of the future of our reintroduction program.”

After News5 confirmed on February 9 that the wolf crossed into Teller County, some rumors spread a week later that she was trying to break through the fence and enter the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center located in Divide.

But Kobobel denied those claims, saying their cameras didn’t pick up such activity, and CPW would have informed them. Kobobel also noted on February 16 that the wolf had headed back west days prior.

“Translocated wolves are currently exploring the Colorado landscape and as wolf population numbers grow, some wolves will migrate to establish new territories,” said Travis Duncan, Public Information Supervisor with CPW. “Wolves are habitat generalists, meaning they can thrive in a wide variety of environmental conditions and habitats. As long as prey is available, wolves can use a variety of areas. It is anticipated that wolves will expand their distribution throughout the state widely over time.”

Comparing maps between the last update, which tracked movements from December 22 last year through January 21 this year, and this map showcasing January 22 through February 25, Colorado’s 29 collared wolves have now explored a large swatch of the state.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Wolf activity extended well into the Western Slope and the Colorado and Utah border, but CPW would not answer if any wolves had crossed over into Utah, stating “CPW does not comment on wildlife movement in other states."

On February 5, it’s believed that a wolf crossed over from Wyoming into Jackson County and killed a cow, according to CPW. The agency said none of the collared wolves had GPS tracking data for that area of the state.

Covering Colorado Uncollared gray wolf in north Jackson County kills cow Stephanie Butzer

The February 2025 map is the first that includes a full month's data for wolves translocated during the 2024-2025 capture season, which wrapped up on January 19. Colorado voters approved gray wolf reintroduction in 2020.

The gray wolf in Colorado is protected by both the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) and state law. Penalties for illegal take can vary and include fines up to $100,000, jail time, and loss of hunting privileges.

