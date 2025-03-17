Last two Pueblo School District 60 community meetings happening Monday and Tuesday

PUEBLO — Along with many districts in Colorado, Pueblo School District 60 (D60) has seen a decline in enrollment, resulting in underutilized buildings.

WATCH: Pueblo School District 60 addressing enrollment decline with community meetings

According to D60, buildings are at 66% capacity, which they say causes limited resources to be spread across schools. D60 also says older buildings may not be configured to provide instructional programs.

D60 is undertaking a process to reimagine its schools to its current and projected enrollment so the district can better serve its students and the community.

The process includes community sessions to provide input and ideas to a Superintendent's Advisory Committee. The goal is to present a final recommendation to the D60 Board of Education for approval in October.

Below is the schedule for the remaining school grouping community brainstorming sessions:



March 17, 5:30-7 p.m. at East. Group 5: Risley, Bradford, Park View, Fountain, Baca

March 18, 5:30-7 p.m. at Centennial. Group 6: Irving, Nettie S. Freed, Morton

