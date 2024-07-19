Last tall structure at the Drake Power Plant comes down Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs skyline looks different after the last tall structure of the old Drake Power Plant came down Friday morning.

The six smaller stacks to the west of the old plant are not going away as they are part of a new highly efficient natural gas power generation system.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says in the weeks ahead, rubble will be hauled away and the soil will be sampled to check the extent of contamination.

___





