Last call for Rocky Ford melons

ROCKY FORD — “What is it about the melons? Gracie Matthew doesn’t hesitate with her answer, “They’re sweet, they’re juicy, they’re just fantastic.”

She is talking about Rocky Ford Melons.

She’s at Knapp’s Farm Market in Rocky Ford, Colorado picking up four cantaloupe, tomatoes, and some corn. She drove a long way to get here. “It’s about 28 miles from our house to here.”

Matthew makes the drive every two weeks during harvest season. She also knows the growing season is near the end.

Farmers from Rocky Ford just sent out a warning that the melon season is past its peak and headed toward a close.

“For grocery stores you’re probably limited to about 10 days. Here locally I think we’ll probably see them here for about four more weeks,” said Gail Knapp from Knapp’s Farm Market.

People drive long distances to get melons fresh from the field. Colorado metro areas, but also from out of state. “A lot of people from Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri,” said Knapp.

Rocky Ford farmers also load and deliver to many locations across Colorado. “There’s a lot going on around here,” said Knapp, “We’re still loading our cantaloupe and watermelon to send to the stores as well as the farmers markets around the state.”

At Knapp Farms they are down to their last large melon field. It is the reason for the warning of a last call for melons. Last call meaning there is still time remaining, but it is getting short.

So, when will the season end? Knapp said, “Most of the people that are coming into the market right now are wanting to know when we’re closing and my standard response is—it’s all up to the weather.

