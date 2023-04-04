NB I-25 reopens following large crash involving around 20 vehicles near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Traffic was snarled along the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Castle Rock Tuesday for nearly 90 minutes due to a large crash involving around 20 vehicles.

The crash was first reported at around 10:09 a.m. Tuesday by first responders. Road closures soon followed on NB I-25 from Plum Creek Parkway to Meadows Parkway.

Two left lanes on the southbound lanes of the highway were also closed to allow first responders to respond to the scene but were cleared by about 12:13 p.m., according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes reopened by 11:20 a.m., according to the department.

Medical crews were on the way shortly after 10:30 a.m. but it’s unclear at this time whether anyone was injured and what type of injuries resulted from the crash.

The roads are wet in the area due to an on-and-off rain-snow mix that is expected to last through the day.

