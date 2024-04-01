Large boulder blocking heavily trafficked Barr Trail, trail to remain open

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A large boulder is blocking a heavily trafficked trail in Manitou Springs. The U.S. Forest Service says a boulder slid onto the Barr Trail last week.

A site visit to Barr Trail #620 was recently conducted. A very large boulder has slid onto the trail approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead. Manitou Incline traffic coming down Barr Trail will encounter the boulder. The trail is still open for public use. pic.twitter.com/yrpvlMt6ci — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) April 1, 2024

The boulder is located about a mile and a half from the trailhead. It's in the way of people climbing up Pikes Peak on the Barr Trail, as well as those coming down the Manitou Incline using the trail.

Officials say that the trail is still open, but hikes have to scramble to get around the boulder. The Forest Service is looking into the best way to mitigate the Barr Trail.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.