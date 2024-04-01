Large boulder blocking heavily trafficked Barr Trail, trail to remain open

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A large boulder is blocking a heavily trafficked trail in Manitou Springs. The U.S. Forest Service says a boulder slid onto the Barr Trail last week.
A site visit to Barr Trail #620 was recently conducted. A very large boulder has slid onto the trail approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead. Manitou Incline traffic coming down Barr Trail will encounter the boulder. The trail is still open for public use. pic.twitter.com/yrpvlMt6ci— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) April 1, 2024
The boulder is located about a mile and a half from the trailhead. It's in the way of people climbing up Pikes Peak on the Barr Trail, as well as those coming down the Manitou Incline using the trail.
Officials say that the trail is still open, but hikes have to scramble to get around the boulder. The Forest Service is looking into the best way to mitigate the Barr Trail.
