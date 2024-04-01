Large boulder blocking heavily trafficked Barr Trail, trail to remain open

Watch Now
A large boulder is blocking a heavily trafficked trail in Manitou Springs.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 18:19:01-04

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A large boulder is blocking a heavily trafficked trail in Manitou Springs. The U.S. Forest Service says a boulder slid onto the Barr Trail last week.

The boulder is located about a mile and a half from the trailhead. It's in the way of people climbing up Pikes Peak on the Barr Trail, as well as those coming down the Manitou Incline using the trail.

Officials say that the trail is still open, but hikes have to scramble to get around the boulder. The Forest Service is looking into the best way to mitigate the Barr Trail.

