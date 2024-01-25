Watch Now
Landmine discovered in Jefferson County storage unit

Posted at 10:19 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 12:19:14-05

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A landmine discovered in a storage unit prompted authorities to issue a shelter-in-place order in Jefferson County Wednesday night.

People in a quarter-mile radius of 10201 W. Hampden Avenue were being asked to stay inside as members of a bomb squad worked to disarm the explosive.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the military was responding to help render the device safe.

The sheriff's office later reported that the device was determined to be inert and was removed from the storage facility. The shelter-in-place was lifted.

