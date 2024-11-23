'Lamar Gives Thanks' digital billboard campaign running in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 'Lamar Gives Thanks' campaign digital billboard is running in Colorado Springs from now until December 1.

Lamar says they will displaying messages of thanks and gratitude submitted by the community on digital billboards in Colorado Springs. They say so far, they have received around 25 submissions of messages and photos.

According to Lamar, they are doing this campaign to offer people the opportunity to express their appreciation for someone in a memorable way this holiday season.

To learn more about the campaign and for a list of locations where the billboards are, visit Lamar's website.

