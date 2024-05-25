Lake Pueblo State Park opens new pond for swimming, no motorized vessels allowed

PUEBLO, Colo. — Lake Pueblo State Park has opened a new area for people who want to get away from fishing boats and jetskis.

It's called Kestrel Pond and it is in the park's designated quiet area.

There will be no motorized vessels or fishing allowed in Kestrel Pond. Instead, it's going to be open for the following:



swimming

paddle boarding

canoeing

kayaking

Park officials say they think this new area fills a need that has been there for a long time. Kestrel Pond also has large covered picnic areas and charcoal grills available for use.

The pond will be open as Lake Pueblo State Park prepares for a busy Memorial Day weekend.

