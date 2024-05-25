Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Lake Pueblo State Park opens new pond for swimming, no motorized vessels allowed

Lake Pueblo State Park has opened a new area for people who want to get away from fishing boats and jetskis.
Posted at 7:37 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 21:37:47-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — Lake Pueblo State Park has opened a new area for people who want to get away from fishing boats and jetskis.

It's called Kestrel Pond and it is in the park's designated quiet area.

There will be no motorized vessels or fishing allowed in Kestrel Pond. Instead, it's going to be open for the following:

  • swimming
  • paddle boarding
  • canoeing
  • kayaking

Park officials say they think this new area fills a need that has been there for a long time. Kestrel Pond also has large covered picnic areas and charcoal grills available for use.
The pond will be open as Lake Pueblo State Park prepares for a busy Memorial Day weekend.

WATCH: Colorado Parks and Wildlife prepare for a busy weekend at Lake Pueblo

___



US 50 Bridge Closure Impacting Travel and Business

Drivers looking to travel over the bridge at Blue Mesa Reservoir will have to seek an alternative route. The bridge, which spans the Gunnison River, is closed where Highway 50 meets Highway 92 to milepost 138.

U.S. 50 bridge closure impacts businesses as well as travel

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App