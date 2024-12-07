The Korean community in Colorado Springs responds to South Korea's martial law order

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The South Korean President declared a martial law order on Tuesday.

President Yoon's decree banned all political and parliamentary activities and allowed arrests without a warrant, accusing the country's main opposition party of anti-state activities and sympathizing with North Korea.

The opposition to the order was swift and loud, and President Yoon's order was lifted six hours later.

The South Korean lawmakers are now moving to impeach the President.

President Yoon's surprise martial law decree shocked many people who live in South Korea, including some Korean community members in Colorado Springs.

"I was surprised," said Elizabeth Kim, President of the Southern Colorado Korean Association.

Kim says she moved to Colorado Springs in the 1980s, right after the last martial law was declared in South Korea in 1979.

"It was hard to go outside. Tear gas... it was everywhere," Kim said.

She says watching the martial law happening in Seoul was something she did not expect to see again.

"I was really surprised," Kim said. "My neighbors called and texted me and asked me what happened in Korea."

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the survey shows that Korean is the third most spoken language in the city.

Kim says many military spouses in Colorado Springs have connections to Korea.

"The Korean Association started from military spouses," Kim said.

More than 28,000 U-S soldiers are currently stationed in South Korea.

Andrew Yun, a Korean American living in Colorado Springs, says his dad was a service member in Korea.

"He joined in 1988," Yun said.

Yun says hearing about the martial law being declared and revoked within six hours was an emotional rollercoaster.

"Things are very fluid and dynamic there. Overall, I trust U-S soldiers will be safe," Yun said.

Seoul is more than 6,000 miles away from Colorado Springs, but to the Korean community, it feels close to their heart.

"I hope it becomes stable soon. I hope to see no more of this happening," Kim said.

