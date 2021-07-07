Watch
KOAA-TV experiencing technical difficulties with over the air signal

Posted at 4:40 PM, Jul 07, 2021
We're experiencing technical issues with our KOAA-TV signal for people who receive us with an antenna. The problem is related to a power outage on Cheyenne Mountain where our transmitter is located.

Our engineers are aware of the problem and are working to correct the issue. Thank you for your patience.

If you have a streaming device you can watch KOAA News5 during any regularly scheduled newscast time, recent stories, or headlines. It's all just a few clicks away on your television with one of these streaming devices.

Click here to learn more: How to watch News5 on your favorite streaming device.

